Tweet this page!

Thread Reader is happy to present
an unrolled Twitter story with 95 tweets

Follow @gravislizard on Twitter Read thread on Twitter Embed this page
almost everything on computers is perceptually slower than it was in 1983
Link Here
Link
amber-screen library computer in 1998: type in two words and hit F3. search results appear instantly.
Link Here
Link
now: type in two words, wait for an AJAX popup. get a throbber for five seconds. oops you pressed a key, your results are erased
Link Here
Link
one of the things that makes me steaming mad is how the entire field of web apps ignores 100% of learned lessons from desktop apps
Link Here
Link
data in webpages in 2017 is distressingly fragile. go to google maps and try and find an action that *doesn't* erase what you're doing
Link Here
Link
drag the map even a pixel? it erases all your results and closes the infobox you were looking at.
Link Here
Link
you have a list of interesting locations on the screen but you want to figure out how far they are from the center of town? you can't.
Link Here
Link
you can open a new tab, do the search there, then flip back and forth manually in the browser. there's no other way.
Link Here
Link
that is to say, once the data's up on the screen, you *can't add to it*. which is one of the core functions of computers, generally.
Link Here
Link
one of the primary reasons computers were *created* was to cross reference data. that is nearly impossible in most software now.
Link Here
Link
maps are a particularly hot item for this. christ, what about looking at a map ISN'T about cross ref'ing data? it's the WHOLE POINT
Link Here
Link
you have a start and a finish and need to integrate that with geography and roads. and gmaps, bing, etc. are all the worst choice for this.
Link Here
Link
you are, literally, better off taking a screenshot of the map, dropping it in ms paint and manually plotting there.
Link Here
Link
gmaps wildly thrashes the map around every time you do anything. Any time you search, almost any time you click on anything
Link Here
Link
it's a bewildering whirl of colors and shapes that has gotten worse every six months for 15 years
Link Here
Link
and in doing so it has made humans worse and worse and worse at doing things that computers were created to replace and improve
Link Here
Link
in 1998 if you were planning a trip you might have gotten out a paper road map and put marks on it for interesting locations along the way
Link Here
Link
with online maps you CAN do that, but the entire process is built assuming you already know everywhere you're going
Link Here
Link
It APPEARS to be what you want - you can keep putting in locations and it'll keep plotting them - but in truth it's not at all
Link Here
Link
The process you WANT: pick your start and end. now start searching for places in between. Your start and end are saved.
Link Here
Link
When you find someplace interesting, add it to your list. Keep doing that, keep searching and adding.
Link Here
Link
Search far and wide. Search for cities and then click around inside them. Read reviews. Do street view.
Link Here
Link
When you're all done, you go back to your plotted trip and start laying out the chosen locations and optimizing your path.
Link Here
Link
You can do this with a paper map. You can't do this with gmaps. So you just don't do it.
Link Here
Link
You do something halfass and unsatisfying instead, using multiple tabs or a text file you save addresses in or some shit
Link Here
Link
You don't even realize why the process is frustrating because it's just The Way It Is.
Link Here
Link
And everything on computers is like this. It's just How It Is now. You can't fail quickly and iterate.
Link Here
Link
On the library computer in 1998 I could retry searches over and over and over until I found what I was looking for because it was quick
Link Here
Link
Now I have to wait for a huge page to load, wait while the page elements shift all over, GOD FORBID i click on anything while its loading
Link Here
Link
how many times have i typed in a search box, seen what i wanted pop up as i was typing, go to click on it, then have it disappear
Link Here
Link
I make no secret of hating the mouse. I think it's a crime. I think it's stifling humanitys progress, a gimmick we can't get over.
Link Here
Link
The mouse is the CueCat except it didn't get ridiculed and reviled as it should have been. It's inappropriate for almost everything we do.
Link Here
Link
There's no reason for Twitter to use a mouse. There's nothing mousey about this website, not a damn thing
Link Here
Link
Mice are for rapidly navigating through a complex and unstructured set of objects, like an app with dozens of options and input types
Link Here
Link
twitter: i need to navigate through a linear list and perform one of four actions on discrete items, almost all text-based
...
Link Here
Link
When computers used interfaces like these they were lightning fast, universally. I've used a lot of them.
Link Here
Link
The library computers, the homebrew POS at my first job, even the machines at Fry's Electronics use an interface like this.
Link Here
Link
If you ever go to Fry's, watch the employees use this style of UI. Blinding speed. They ricochet around like pros, even the new people.
Link Here
Link
And I have to say that it's solely because the mouse is not being used. Mice are bad. Mice are absolutely terrible.
Link Here
Link
The reason mice are terrible is a matter of basic facts about human brains, hands, eyes and muscles. Hell, I think Jef Raskin covered it.
Link Here
Link
Keyboards present fewer possible discrete options. Mice present a continuum. One can be operated blind; the other requires feedback.
Link Here
Link
You cannot use a mouse without using your eyes to confirm everything. At my first job I rang people up without looking at the screen
Link Here
Link
POS software is designed VERY pragmatically. Typically there is no concept of "input focus"; all text goes to one field.
Link Here
Link
In this UI, most likely at any given moment keyboard entry will ONLY go to the "Stock Number" field.
Link Here
Link
When you walk up to this computer, you can rest assured of the following:
a) your input will go there
b) if not, pressing escape will fix it
Link Here
Link
If you don't know the stock number, press F1 to be transported AWAY FROM THIS INTERFACE to look it up. this is critical.
Link Here
Link
i posit that nobody wants autocomplete-style live DB lookups. They don't fit the mold that autocomplete fits in.
Link Here
Link
When you're unsure of even what search term you want, you are already context switching. That means changing interfaces is okay.
Link Here
Link
If you DON'T do that, you're trying to cram a side-mission - figure out what search term I'm looking for - into a UI not designed for it.
Link Here
Link
Anyway. Once you find the stock number you want, the price shows up. Hit F3 to edit it. * to change quantity. Enter to add to invoice.
Link Here
Link
In practice this is incredibly fast. You can't even see it happening, because there's no reason to except to verify after the fact.
Link Here
Link
The operator doesn't have to stop for every action and figure out what they're doing time and time again. It's all muscle memory.
Link Here
Link
The cashiers hands are just a blur on the keys. They're looking at the products, not the screen. And they get it right.
Link Here
Link
Part of the reason for this is that the entire keyboard gets used, including the function keys. INCREDIBLY powerful, those.
Link Here
Link
God. God! What a tragedy, that we left them in the past. What a heinous crime that we forgot their value.
Link Here
Link
Look at that UI up there. Look how many functions you can access AT ANY TIME. You can RELY on them. They will ALWAYS be there.
Link Here
Link
In these systems, the screen was always dominated by a specific form that you could identify from across the room.
Link Here
Link
Invoice form
Stock lookup form
Customer lookup form
Payment form

And the F-keys were *always* bound to that form.
Link Here
Link
This allowed your /human brain/, a flawed but powerful tool, to use the computer INTUITIVELY
Link Here
Link
As you approach e.g. the cash register, you take one look at the screen and instantly your synapses wire themselves up for the F-key layout
Link Here
Link
If the register is on the stock lookup screen, your hands fall on the keyboard and automatically do what's needed
Link Here
Link
Escape-escape to get to the login screen, fingers on the numpad hammer in your employee ID, F2 to cancel retail customer lookup
Link Here
Link
And now you're ready to start keying in items. No "getting your bearings." You don't even stop talking to the customer. 1/10th of a second.
Link Here
Link
To be clear, the web as I envision it does not look like what we have. Not one bit. It's completely different.
Link Here
Link
And it's worth noting that HYPERTEXT, specifically, is best with a mouse in a lot of cases. Wikipedia would suck on keyboard.
Link Here
Link
This is a FANTASTIC example of a mouse-optimal document. Any keyboard approach would be mediocre at best.,
Link Here
Link
Your brain is GREAT at identifying points of interest here. From this array of 20+ unstructured links I can grab the ones I want.
Link Here
Link
Like a grocery store shelf, you can double-fist it if things are organized appropriately. I've grabbed beans and rice simultaneously before
Link Here
Link
Your brain highlights the points of interest like a T-1000 and bam bam bam you grab everything you need. New tab new tab new tab.
Link Here
Link
Twitter, however, is deeply linear, as is Google, eBay, Dropbox, bug trackers, IM clients
Link Here
Link
I could continue to talk for hours about this but I think I covered the bases. RT as desired.
Link Here
Link
A comment - although I appreciate all of you that are recommending apps better than gmaps and keyboard browser plugins and the like...
Link Here
Link
I want to clarify that I am literally talking about the future of the human race and I am deadly serious about this. It's not about me.
Link Here
Link
I do OK. I'm an extremely experienced user, I can overcome everything this garbage industry throws at me, albeit bitterly.
Link Here
Link
I am mad that commodity software that people don't even RECOGNIZE as software, like gmaps, is so far through the looking glass.
Link Here
Link
It makes me mad that Joe Q Middleage, Safeway manager in New Jersey, can't use the computer better bc it sucks so bad.
Link Here
Link
Joe is using the computer to emulate labor-intensive manual work on paper and he doesn't even know he's being shafted
Link Here
Link
Joe should be offered incredible power by software that encourages him to use it with purpose-built interfaces optimized for him.
Link Here
Link
I am upset by the way that computers disenfranchise non-nerds. I wish it was better for me; I wish it WORKED AT ALL for everyone else.
Link Here
Link
another thing you should know about me - and this is where i think a lot of people will start disagreeing - I don't believe in "intuitive"
Link Here
Link
I think it's a crock of shit. Hogwash. Absolutely false. The belief that GUIs are more intuitive is marketing for GUIs.
Link Here
Link
GUIs are in no way more intuitive than keyboard interfaces using function keys such as the POS I posted earlier. Nor do they need to be.
Link Here
Link
GUIs require you to learn how to use a mouse, how input focus works, how multiple windows work, how modal dialogs work.
Link Here
Link
I believe well designed keyboard interfaces and well designed GUI interfaces have exactly the same learning curve.
Link Here
Link
The problem is you can't prove that now because we spent the last 25 years teaching people ONLY GUI and mouse.
Link Here
Link
Nobody will agree with me, citing anecdotes and examples that are meaningless in the current zeitgeist.
Link Here
Link
All UIs require a common language. The common language of quality keyboard interfaces was no different than GUIs.
Link Here
Link
People get upset by OPAQUE keyboard interfaces, which I don't disagree with. The POS software I posted earlier is not opaque.
Link Here
Link
Once you understand the basic language of keyb UI, those textmode interfaces are completely intuitive by the same standards.
Link Here
Link
The other thing I think maybe some people don't get - I'm not advocating textmode. Why would I do that? Graphics and keyboard work fine.
Link Here
Link
Character cell graphics offer some benefits that aren't worth discussing; they are not an option for plenty of reasons now.
Link Here
Link
The cash register software I used at my last job was graphical AND keyboard based. Worked fine. Used function keys.
Link Here
Link
If I could do this thread over again, I'd just alter 1983 to 1987, I think. '83 might have been too aggressive. But it wasn't literal anyway
Link Here
Link
If this thread positively affected you, can I ask you to throw me a couple bucks? http://ko-fi.com/gravis I recently had a water main burst and the plumbing cost a fortune.
Link Here
Link
Check out my YouTube channel where I look at old software, and should be posting some videos on 80s utilities soon https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXnNibvR_YIdyPs8PZIBoEw
Link Here
Link
Did Thread Reader help you to today?
Buy the developer a 🍺 beer or help for the ⚙️ server cost.
Donate with 😘 Paypal or Become a Patron 😍 on Patreon.com

More from @gravislizard (see all)
 

A thread from @gravislizard

this paypal website menu is extremely useless and bad. it takes you to this page, which is full of GIGANTIC "cards" that tell you nothing and do nothing. There are multiple pages of these cards. There's absolutely no reason for this asinine waste of …


 

Read the story
A thread from @gravislizard

i feel like writing a god damn essay on why shopping on amazon is actually fucking miserable and the role of stores in REMOVING selection one of the roles of stores is to act as a filter between you and the host of scumsucking fiends foisting garbage…


 

Read the story
A thread from @gravislizard

you ever think about how fucked it is that when someone runs out of blood we just get more and pour it in you can go to the doctor and they'll check your dipstick and be like "hm, not enough" and check your label to see if you need 30W or 20W also go…


 

Read the story

Related:
 

A thread from @GavTits

Moms gonna be pissed @jadeyy33 there's something on your dome @hbuck_406 lookin fly tonight Live tweet …


 

Read the story
A thread from @CricCrazyNIKS

People are like length balls outside off, you must know which all to leave, those destined to come in, will make an impact anyway. Never been more happy about a single thought as this. Helps in any, every situation. Life right now feels like that Dho…


 

Read the story
A thread from @lightmanx5

@ToppsDigital Your digital product is sadly a mess in so many ways, you likely won't ever compel me to buy anything in app w/ real money. @ToppsDigital @threadreaderapp unroll…


 

Read the story

Other hashtags
 

#NLProc
#linguistics
#PontAdolphe
#BrexitQuestions
#TrumpRussia
#ImpeachTrump
#ElectionPolls
#Election2016
#science
#scicomm
#animals
#nerd