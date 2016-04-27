Read Twitter threads with ease

“Thread Reader” helps you unroll a full Twitter thread on a dedicated beautifully designed page to allow an easy read of the whole story.
— or —
You can mention @tttthreads on Twitter with the unroll keyword in reply to the first tweet of the thread. You will receive a mention with the link within a minute.
👇 demo/gif 👇
(1) WARNING: this will be a long thread. It deals with many people, dates, and events—so it may get confusing. I'll be as clear as possible. (2) On April 27th, 2016, then-candidate Donald Trump gave a surprise foreign policy speech at the Mayflower H…Read the story
Let me tell you motherfuckers that have never evacuated a MAJOR city during a hurricane. A mini thread for your bitch ass. There's a huge difference between evacuating a city like Houston (2.4 Million) and Corpus Christi (326K). When there's that man…Read the story
The closest analogy to today's antifa isn't Eastern European history, but British anti-fascist right before and after WWII. Oswald Mosley's British Union of Fascists used public gatherings with police protection for rallies. They started by holding l…Read the story
a very common question: managers turn to me and say, "my team lacks a sense of urgency, how can i give them one?" after i get over the snarky replies -- i come from a long line of "the managed" -- i do have what i think is an answer. "study the idea …Read the story
In my humble few months verifying safety critical code in industry, I now wish I knew quite a few things during my PhD: A criticism I often received was that our tool (T2), needed to go beyond verifying C. C was simple, archaic, unsafe, and no longer…Read the story
1/ Chance of getting struck by lightning 1/12,000 Chance Trump won the election 1/13,110 Truth is in the data, Trump did NOT win THREAD >> https://t.co/J5Ax34FYJa 2/ Polls r used WW to determine the legitimacy of an election. If Polls were this…Read the story
(1) There we go. The final masks are dropping. https://t.co/JHdzBjoMkU (2) I said earlier today that @realDonaldTrump, @jaredkushner, and @GenFlynn are revolutionaries. But this is a DIFFERENT revolution. @realDonaldTrump @jaredkushner @GenFlynn (…Read the story